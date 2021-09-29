SBI Card to start three-day festive cashback offer from October 3

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's largest pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card on Wednesday announced its three-day festival to offer cashback benefits for online shopping on all domestic e-commerce platforms beginning next month.

The three-day mega shopping festive offer Dumdaar Dus will start on October 3, a one-of-its-kind online shopping festival, offering SBI Card retail cardholders freedom to shop online on any domestic e-commerce site, SBI Card said in a release.

The offerings are not restricted to just one or two e-commerce portals, it said, adding customers can avail 10 per cent cashback on their purchases.

"We rely on and harness the power of data analytics to sharpen our propositions. Over a period, we have observed that an increasing number of our cardholders are shopping online, across a wide range of platforms and product categories, especially during the festive period," Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director and CEO, SBI Card, said.

SBI Card also aims to reiterate its brand commitment to offering cardholders convenient, seamless, and secure payment solutions, anywhere, anytime through this offer, he said.

In line with the growing popularity of EMI transactions, the offer will also be available on online merchant EMI transactions.

To amplify the festive offer 2021, SBI Card said it plans to launch a digital campaign featuring actor Jaaved Jaaferi who accentuates the brand message effortlessly with his versatility and humorous characterisation.

The cashback will be on the purchase of a wide range of products such as mobile phones and accessories, TV and large appliances, laptops and tablets, home furnishing, kitchen appliances, fashion and lifestyle, sports and fitness, among others.

However, the offer will not be applicable on online spending in some categories such as insurance, travel, wallet, jewellery, education, healthcare, and utility merchants.