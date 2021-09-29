STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sebi paves way for gold exchange and silver ETFs

Clears setting up platform for trading gold & a social stock exchange

Published: 29th September 2021 10:52 AM

SEBI

SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The board of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has paved the way for the gold exchange and social stock exchange in the country. The Sebi board also cleared the path for introduction of silver exchange traded funds in the country after its meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed gold exchange would be a national platform for buying and selling gold in electronic form — electronic gold receipts (EGRs). It is also expected to create a national pricing structure for gold. The EGRs will be backed by standardised physical gold, and will have trading, clearing and settlement features like any other securities.

According to a Sebi statement, the gold exchange is expected to offer a host of benefits for the value chain participants as well as for the entire gold market ecosystem such as, efficient and transparent price discovery, investment liquidity, assurance in the quality of gold, etc.

The Sebi also amended its mutual fund regulations to finally allow the launch of silver exchange-traded funds in India ‘with certain safeguards in line with the existing regulatory mechanism for gold ETFs.” Silver ETFs will finally be a reality 14 years after the first gold ETF was launched in 2007 by Benchmark Asset Management Company, which was later acquired by Goldman Sachs Mutual Fund.

The Sebi has approved the creation of the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) for fund raising by social enterprises. The Social Stock Exchange would be a separate segment of existing stock exchanges. Non-profit organisations as well as for-profit enterprises having social intent and impact as their primary goal could use SSE to raise funds. They will have to be engaged in one of the 15 ‘approved’ social activities to be eligible.

The Sebi now does away with the need for the acquiring company to bring down its holding to below 75% in order to delist. If in case an open offer is triggered and the stake of the acquiring company goes past 75%, the acquirer must propose a higher price for delisting with suitable premium over open offer price if the acquirer is desirous of delisting the target company. The board also changed the definition for related party transactions to extend the scope of regulatory framework to transactions with shareholders holding 10% or more.

Key board decisions

  • Social Stock Exchange (SSE) will be set up for fund raising by social enterprises
  • Delisting of a company to be easier in case of a takeover by another
  • Regulatory framework extended to transactions with shareholders having 10% or more from 20% now
