Airtel's Nxtra to invest Rs 5,000 crore to triple data centre capacity by 2025

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel's subsidiary Nxtra on Thursday said it will invest Rs 5,000 crore to triple its data centre capacity by 2025.

The company will set up 7 hyperscale campuses and increase the share of green power in running data centres to 50 per cent from 35 per cent at present.

"We are making a fresh investment of Rs 5,000 crore to expand our data centres. Some of the work has already started. As an organisation we are trying to build an ecosystem which will cover 70 more cities," Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said.

The company operates 10 large data centres and over 120 edge data centres and claims to have been covering 70 cities in the country.

Nxtra plans to add 40 megawatt capacity in the existing data centres in the next 5-6 months. The company is setting up new data centres in Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata. Nxtra expects Chennai data centre to go live by October, Mumbai in the next 18 months and Kolkata by 2024.