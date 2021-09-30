STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Delhi to be free of air, water and noise pollution in 3 years: Gadkari

Gadkari said the road ministry is working on a proposal to shift all container depots and 1,700 godowns out of Delhi.

Published: 30th September 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will make the national capital free of air, water and noise pollution in the next three years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, observing that pollution is the biggest concern for the country.

Addressing the annual session of industry body PHDCCI, the road transport minister said that his ministry has spent Rs 60,000 crore on road infrastructure development -- an effort that also helped in reducing air pollution in Delhi.

"Air pollution, water pollution and noise pollution are major concerns for the country. We will make Delhi free of air, water and sound pollution in the next three years," he said.

Gadkari said the road ministry is working on a proposal to shift all container depots and 1,700 godowns out of Delhi.

"In the next 15 days, we will be discussing that proposal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," he said.

Gadkari also said that the road ministry is also building logistics park of worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

The minister said he has put forth his suggestion to Kejriwal to run only electric buses for the public transport purpose in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp