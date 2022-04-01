STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government fiscal deficit at 83 per cent of FY22 target

The fiscal deficit by February-end had touched 83% of the revised budget target of Rs 15.9 lakh crore.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Fiscal deficit

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The central government’s fiscal deficit reached Rs 13.2 lakh crore in the 11-month period (April 2021 - February 2022), taking a huge jump from Rs 9.4 lakh crore at the end of January. This was largely on account of a massive Rs 2.4 lakh crore devolution of taxes to states.

The fiscal deficit by February-end had touched 83% of the revised budget target of Rs 15.9 lakh crore. However, it is still lower than Rs 14.1 lakh crore in the same period the previous year thanks to a 30.7% year-on-year growth in revenue receipt, and a moderate 10% growth in revenue expenditure.

“The release of a massive Rs 2.4 lakh crore as central tax devolution to the states in the month of February 2022, by far the largest monthly release, contributed to a widening in the government’s fiscal deficit between January 2022 and February 2022,” says chief economist of ICRA Ltd Aditi Nayar.

The government’s gross tax collection till February 2022 was Rs 22.75 lakh crore, 37% more than collection in the corresponding period the previous year. The government has set a target of Rs 25.2 lakh crore, which it most likely would achieve.

However, the government is likely to miss the disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore by huge margin. Till February 2022, the government has only collected Rs 8,500 crore. The fical deficit target for the current financial year is 6.8% of the GDP.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday announced its borrowing plan for the first half of 2022-23.  
Out of Gross market borrowing of Rs 14.31 lakh crore estimated for 2022-23, Rs 8.45 lakh crore is planned to be borrowed in the first half. 

Core Sector growth at a four-month high of 5.8% 
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries grew 5.8% in February 2022, highest in four months, led by strong performances by sector such as coal, natural gas and refinery products. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in February 2022 over the corresponding period of last year. Natural gas registered a 12.5% year-on-year growth in February, followed by refinery products (8.8%) and coal (6%). However, Crude oil and fertilizer production registered a decline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fiscal devolution Tax devolution Revenue Expenditure
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp