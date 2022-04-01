STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki's total sales grew by 13 percent in FY22; reports highest ever exports

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22.

Published: 01st April 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki showroom

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) sold a total of 170,395 units in March 2022 as against 167,014 units sold in the corresponding period last year. 

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,658 units, around 10% lower than 149,518 units sold in March 2021. Sales to other OEMs of 6,241 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 26,496 units. 

For the full financial year 2021-22, the Company posted a total sales of 1,652,653 units with a growth of 13.4% over FY 2020-21. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,365,370 units, sales to other OEMs of 48,907 units and highest ever exports of 238,376 units. MSIL had exported 96,139 units in FY20-21. 

"The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well," the carmaker said in a statement. 

ALSO READ | Maruti Suzuki names Hisashi Takeuchi as new Managing Director and CEO

Talking about its export, the top five export models were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza. Top export markets included Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, and the Middle East.

Assuming office as Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said, "Today is an auspicious day for me as I take up the responsibility of MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, that coincides with the achievement of this historic highest ever exports. This export milestone demonstrates the dedication and hard work of the team Maruti Suzuki led by Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, from whom I have taken up this role. These export numbers are a reflection of India’s manufacturing potential and the acceptance of India-manufactured vehicles, all over the world.”

