Supreme Court asks if it can restrain FRL from alienating its assets

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court, hearing the Amazon -Future Retail case, asked how it could injunct or restrain FRL from alienating its assets until arbitration proceedings are completed if the stores’ landlords were not before it.

“If the tenants or landlords are not before us, how can the court pass an order injuncting them from taking possession,” a source present in court cited Justice Kohli as having said. The case is being heard by a three-judge bench led by CJI NV Ramana.

The apex court, however, noted that both Future Retail and Amazon had agreed to re-start the arbitration process, whereby Amazon has opposed the Rs 24713 crore Future Group -RIL deal on the ground of it violating certain contracts entered into between Amazon and Future group promoter company in 2019.

The Emergency Arbitrator in Singapore had passed an order in 2020 in favor of Amazon.

FRL subsequently moved a division bench of the Delhi High Court which stayed the EA’s order, following which Amazon moved the SC. The SC’ observation on alienation by FRL pertained to the interim application of Amazon requesting the Court to restrain the retailer from disposing of its assets until the Arbitrator in Singapore passed a final order on the dispute.

The hearing will be continued on April 4. Court proceedings show that Reliance Retail had taken over the lease of around 800 stores from FRL after the latter failed to meet rental obligations on the same. There are 374 stores with FRL currently, as per its counsel Harish Salve.

“374 are there unless some landlords throw me out,” Salve reportedly told the Court. Amazon has objected to the lease transfer with a final arbitration order pending before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. During the proceedings, a senior advocate for a lender to FRL, prayed that no interim order be granted which goes against the bank’s interest. Banks had in an earlier hearing proposed that Reliance group and Amazon be allowed to bid for FRL with a reserve price of Rs 17000 crore that comprises dues by FRL to the banks.

Amazon application

