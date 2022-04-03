STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; rates up by Rs 8 in less than two weeks

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices were on Sunday again hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in less then two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8 per litre.

Comments

