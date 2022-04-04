STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India continues to remain highest receiver of FDI: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

She said foreign investments have to be gauged, not just by looking at FIIs and FPIs which by very nature depend on the interest rates and they keep on 'moving up and down.'

Published: 04th April 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India continues to remain the highest receiver of the FDI, and the Indian retail investors have created the capacity to absorb the shock due to outflow of foreign funds from the country's stock markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman told Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question asked by Congress member Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha, she said foreign investments have to be gauged, not just by looking at FIIs and FPIs which by very nature depend on the interest rates and they keep on "moving up and down."

"The FIIs and FPIs would come and go. But, today the Indian retail investors have proven that even if they come and go any shock that may come in is now taken care of because of the shock absorbing capacity that the Indian retailers have brought into the Indian market," she said during Question Hour.

"We in the House should should stand up and appreciate the Indian retailer who has invested a lot of confidence in the markets today in India," she added.

Pointing out that overseas investors has pulled out over Rs 1.14 lakh crore from the Indian market so far, Tharoor had urged the finance minister to explain the worrying trend of "steadily" declining investment by the foreign investors.

The Congress member had also sought to now from the government as to what measures were being taken to reverse the trend.

"The FPI and FIIs obvious obviously going to be very typical of their very nature coming and going out. But, what's there to look at with fairness and objectivity is the inflow of the FDIs which is remaining unabated," she said in her reply.

"India is the highest receiver of the FDI since before covid and that continues very much significantly during covid and subsequently also," she said.

"It is that which indicates if the money, which is coming in, is staying invested in this country, thereby creating jobs and prospects for us, not by the FIIs and FPIs," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FDI Nirmala Sitaraman
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp