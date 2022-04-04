STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turning the spotlight on some large and midcap funds

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of Rs 5,768 crore.

Published: 04th April 2022

By Ashok Kumar
Express News Service

In my last column, we had commenced with a discussion on the category of Large and Mid-Cap Funds and how it can be used to anchor the equity mutual fund exposure of those in the wealth consolidation life-cycle stage. Let us now proceed to turn the spotlight on some of the funds in this space, namely Axis Growth Opportunities Fund, Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund, DSP Equity Opportunities Fund, Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund.

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of Rs 5,768 crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 43% in Large Cap, 44% in Mid Cap and 13% in Small Cap and others. Its top equity holdings are in the Finance, Software and Retailing sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year and 3-year time period are 29.94% and 24.78% respectively. 

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of Rs 12,279 Crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 59% in Large Cap, 38% in Mid Cap and 3% in Small Cap. Its top equity holdings are in the Finance, Automobile and Technology sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 22.25%, 18.74% and 15.27% respectively.

DSP Equity Opportunities Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of Rs 6,395 crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 55% in Large Cap, 36% in Mid Cap and 9% in Small Cap and others. Its top equity holdings are in the Banks, Software and Pharmaceutical sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 15.71%, 15.11% and 12.37% respectively.  
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of Rs 8,802 crore.

The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 58% in Large Cap, 35% in Mid Cap and 7% in Small Cap and others. Its top equity holdings are in the Financial, Industrial Manufacturing and Technology sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 19.74%, 17.38% and 14% respectively.  

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund is an Equity Large and Mid Cap fund with an AUM of `21,084 Crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 58% in Large Cap, 35% in Mid Cap and 7% in Small Cap. Its top equity holdings are in the Financial, Technology and Healthcare sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 20.68%, 21.20% and 17.62% respectively.    

While the returns from this category may or may not be as good in, one must keep in mind that since equity is a non-linear return asset, it is always better to give it time to smoothen out the inevitable downswings.

