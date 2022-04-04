STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volkswagen drives in Polo Legend Edition to mark 12 years of hatchback

The company has already sold over 3 lakh units of the model in the country.

Published: 04th April 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Volkswagen India on Monday said it has launched a special edition of its hatchback Polo to mark 12 years of the model in the country.

The Polo Legend edition is priced at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. With the starting of production in 2009 and its market launch in 2010, Volkswagen Polo was the first locally manufactured model at the brands' Chakan plant in Pune.

The company has already sold over 3 lakh units of the model in the country. "The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands' much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited 'Legend edition' for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a statement.

The Polo Legend edition will be available on the GT TSI variant that is equipped with a 1-litre TSI engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The model generates 110 PS of power with 175 Nm torque.

To mark the iconic legacy, the edition will come with 'Legend' title on the fender and boot badge. It will also comprise side body graphics, black trunk garnish and black roof foil to accentuate the look of the carline, making it more sportier.

The limited volume Legend edition Polo will be available across the 151 Volkswagen dealerships.

