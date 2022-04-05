STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Merged HDFC to be a banking behemoth

HDFC shareholders will own 41% of the merged entity, making the structure relatively more lucrative for them. 

Published: 05th April 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Housing finance major HDFC will amalgamate itself with HDFC Bank in corporate India’s largest merger to date, creating a financial behemoth with a loan book second only to that of the State Bank of India upon completion of the transaction in 12-18 months. 

Shareholders of HDFC will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold as on the record date, while promoter HDFC’s 21% stake in the bank will be extinguished, making HDFC Bank a 100% public-owned company. HDFC shareholders will own 41% of the merged entity, making the structure relatively more lucrative for them. 

As the 21% stake that the promoter holds in HDFC Bank is extinguished, the legroom for foreign portfolio investor ownership would widen by 7%, said Keki Mistry, vice chairman and CEO of HDFC. This could raise the foreign ownership in the combined entity to an estimated 66% against RBI’s cap of 74% foreign ownership in a private bank. 

While HDFC, which has cumulatively financed over 9 million dwelling units, gets access to the bigger distribution network of the bank (6,300 branches) and low-cost funds, HDFC Bank will offer 70% of its over 6.8 crore customer base to HDFC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC HDFC Bank merger Banking
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp