Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 18,000

The 30-share BSE barometer was trading 212.43 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 60,399.31 in opening trade.

Published: 05th April 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance and Infosys as profit booking emerged at higher valuations amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share Sensex and the broader Nifty, witnessed heavy volatility in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 49.95 points or 0.28 per cent to 18,003.45.

From the 30-share pack, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, Axis Bank, Reliance, and ICICI Banks were among the biggest laggards.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Titan, HCL Tech and TCS were trading in the green.

Among the Sensex pack, 17 stocks were trading with gains, while the remaining 13 scrips, including the HDFC twins, slipped into the negative territory.

Both HDFC and HDFC Bank were down over 1 per cent at Rs 2,644.30 and Rs 1,634.30, respectively.

On Monday, the Sensex skyrocketed 1,335.05 points or 2.25 per cent to close at an over two-month high of 60,611.74 points, while the Nifty 50 surged 382.95 points or 2.17 per cent to 18,053.40 points.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 1.29 per cent to USD 108.92 per barrel.

Asian markets saw mixed trends as Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 was trading marginally lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi indices were in the positive terrain.

On Monday, key US indices ended the day with gains.

Foreign portfolio investors pumped in more than Rs 1,150 crore into equities on Monday amid a rally in the market.

TAGS
Sensex Nifty NSE BSE
Comments

