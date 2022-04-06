STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon-Future retail row: SC disposes off case, arbitration proceedings to begin at Singapore Tribunal

The Supreme Court on Monday had noted that Future Retail Limited and Amazon LLC Holding have agreed to the arbitration proceedings at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Published: 06th April 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Arizona

Amazon dragged Future Group to arbitration at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in October last year. (File photo | AP)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed arbitration proceedings before Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) between e-commerce giant Amazon and Future Retail Limited (FRL). The apex court then went on to dispose off the case.

"Parties will approach the tribunal to resume arbitral proceedings & the tribunal will consider the termination application by FRLas under Section 32(2) (c) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 on priority & pass orders," the bench said. Chief Justice NV Ramana also remarked in a light vein that he hopes not to hear from them on this case again.

The top court also transferred the application by Amazon relating to restraining FRL from alienating its assets to the Delhi High court.

“These interim applications...parties agree that proceedings are underway before the single judge and thus these applications are also sent to the single-judge bench of the High court.” CJI NV Ramana said.

The Supreme Court on Monday had noted that Future Retail Limited and Amazon LLC Holding have agreed to the arbitration proceedings at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Amazon had contended that the assets of FRL should remain with it till the matter is not concluded at the tribunal.

ALSO READ | Amazon has destroyed a Rs 26,000 crore company for Rs 1,400 crores: Future Retail tells SC

“There is a sudden handover of assets which should not be done. The assets have to remain with FRL. We pray for restraint from any alienation of assets and should remain with FRL should not be magically switched to any party.” Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium appearing for Amazon had argued before the top court.

While Future Retail’s counsel senior advocate Harish Salve had countered the same that they had not transferred its stores on its own accord but was done on the insistence of the landlords who hadn’t received their rent.

Amazon and Future group are engaged in litigation at multiple legal portals on the issue of FRL's merger deal to the tune of Rs24713 crore with Reliance Retail Limited (RIL).The SIAC in 2020 restrained Future from selling its assets to RIL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Future Retail Limited Chief Justice NV Ramana Singapore International Arbitration Centre SIAC
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp