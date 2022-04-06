Food delivery giants Zomato, Swiggy see brief outage for users nationwide

By Online Desk

India's largest food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato reported a brief outage across India, several users took to Twitter to report error messages when they opened the applications.

The nationwide outage appears to have been caused by a technical snag at the web hosting service, which most online platforms rely on to operate.

Both the applications resumed operations within a while.

Zomato and Swiggy's customer support handles responded through Twitter to the complaints by customers saying they were working on resolving the "temporary glitch"

Hi there, we're currently unable to process your request as we're experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we'll be up and running soon.



^Sharan — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 6, 2022

Hi there, we were facing a temporary glitch. Thanks to our techmates, we are back up and running. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused in the interim and hope to serve you better in the future. — zomato care (@zomatocare) April 6, 2022

Both platforms, valued at around $10 billion each, dominate India's online food delivery market.