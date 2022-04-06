STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food delivery giants Zomato, Swiggy see brief outage for users nationwide

The nationwide outage appeared to have been caused by a technical snag at the web hosting service, which most online platforms rely on to operate.

Published: 06th April 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:39 PM

(L) Zomato logo and (R) Swiggy logo (Photos | PTI)

By Online Desk

India's largest food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato reported a brief outage across India, several users took to Twitter to report error messages when they opened the applications.

The nationwide outage appears to have been caused by a technical snag at the web hosting service, which most online platforms rely on to operate.

Both the applications resumed operations within a while.

Zomato and Swiggy's customer support handles responded through Twitter to the complaints by customers saying they were working on resolving the "temporary glitch"

Both platforms, valued at around $10 billion each, dominate India's online food delivery market.

Comments

