STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore by issuing bonds

Earlier this week, HDFC Bank agreed to take over its parent and the country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, as part of its strategy to fuel growth, especially in the affordable housing segment.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in the next one year by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The decision was taken at the bank's board meeting.

"The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore over the period of next 12 months through private placement mode," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors would consider this proposal at its meeting to be held on April 16, 2022, it added.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt.

Earlier this week, HDFC Bank agreed to take over its parent and the country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, as part of its strategy to fuel growth, especially in the affordable housing segment.

Shares of HDFC Bank closed 3.51 per cent lower at Rs 1,550.80 apiece on BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC Bank HDFC Bank bonds
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp