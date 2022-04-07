German car major Volkswagen strengthens service presence in Southern region 

By PTI

CHENNAI: German car major Volkswagen has set up a new facility in Tamil Nadu taking the overall presence to 22 sales and 16 service outlets in the state and in neighbouring Puducherry, the company said on Thursday.

The service touchpoint at Arcot Road, Saligramam, is spread across 36,980 sq ft land and houses 21 service bays and has over 54 service personnel.

"With the introduction of the new service touchpoint, we have further strengthened our presence in the Southern market, which is an important region for the brand in India," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, brand director, Ashish Gupta said in a company statement.

The new state-of-the-art facility is designed to ensure convenient and hassle-free service experience and a host of service products that offer peace of mind to customers in the region, Gupta said. The facility would be operated under Sundaram Motors Executive Director, Sharath Vijayaraghavan.

"Last year, we achieved a significant milestone by completing 10 years of partnership with Volkswagen India and I am delighted to further strengthen our relation with the addition of the new state of the art service facility at Arcot Road, Saligramam," Sharath Vijayaraghavan said.

Volkswagen India has a network comprising 152 sales and 120 service touchpoints across 114 cities, the company said.