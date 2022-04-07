STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex falls 354 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,700 level

The 30-share Sensex slumped 354.54 points lower to 59,255.87 points while the broader Nifty 50 fell 91.35 points to 17,716.30 points.

Published: 07th April 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sensex declined for the third day in a row on Thursday, tumbling 354.54 points in early trade as profit-taking in HDFC twins and weak global equities continued to drag down the benchmark index.

The 30-share Sensex slumped 354.54 points lower to 59,255.87 points while the broader Nifty 50 fell 91.35 points to 17,716.30 points.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Titan, Wipro, TCS, Nestle and Reliance Industries Limited were the major drags in early trade.

In contrast, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

On Wednesday, the BSE barometer tanked 566.09 points to 59,610.41 points while the Nifty declined 149.75 points to 17,807.65 points.

In Asia, markets in Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading lower in mid-session deals.

Stocks in the US also ended lower in the overnight session.

"Recent market weakness is partly due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the US Fed," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.71 per cent to USD 102.80 per barrel.

"Nasdaq closed 2.22 per cent lower yesterday after minutes from the US Fed's March meeting showed that central bank will move aggressively to head off inflation.

European indices also closed in the red yesterday.

All the major Asian markets are trading in negative territory in the early Thursday trade," according to Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,279.97 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty NSE BSE
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp