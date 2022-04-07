STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata group launches super app Tata Neu

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group on Thursday officially launched its much-delayed super-app ‘Tata Neu’. Expected to bring the Group’s multiple services and products under one roof, Neu will compete against the likes of Amazon and Jio Platforms to corner a chunk of India’s rapidly growing consumer digital economy.

“Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata,” Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on LinkedIn.

He informed that Tata-owned brands including BigBasket, 1mg, Croma, AirAsia, IHCL (Taj Hotel), Qmin, Starbucks, Tata Cliq, Tata 1mg, Tata Play, and Westside will be available on the super app initially. Vistara, AirIndia, Titan, Tanishq, and Tata Motors will be added soon.

The app which was in the testing phase, with access limited to Tata group employees, for over six months had over 500,000 downloads on Google PlayStore by 9 pm on April 07 and had a rating of 3.6 stars out of 5 stars. Tata claims that its super-app seamlessly blends product commerce, service commerce and financial services into a consumer-first, future-ready, integrated experience. 

It also claims that the app is a one-stop destination for all consumer needs and offers a suite of financial offerings including UPI, bill payments, loans and insurance. Digital payments in the app can be done under the brand Tata Pay, which will directly face competition from Paytm, PhonePe, and GooglePay.

Tata’s new app also has a rewards program- NeuPass, which many believe will play a big role in bringing new users. Even though Tata is late in this digital space, the importance of discounts and cashback in promoting an app (say Paytm) or service (say Jio telecom) in India remains paramount.

