Telcos come up with various schemes, services to stay in competition

NEW DELHI: In a bid to retain its customers and be in competition, private telecom operators in India are providing various services and schemes to their subscribers.

While Bharti Airtel launched a new video streaming service last month, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) today introduced a service called Vi Jobs and Education. This new service by the third-largest Indian telco will help its 260 million subscribers prepare for government exams and find employment.

Similarly, Bharti Airtel launched a new video streaming service, Airtel Xstream Premium, which aggregates content from 15 Indian and global video OTTs in one app. The service was launched exclusively for Airtel customers at a monthly payment subscription of Rs 149.

“These integrated solutions will enable Vi customers to further their efforts in gaining a competitive edge and march ahead to meet their career aspirations," said Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer at Vodafone Idea Limited.

All the three private telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, are coming up with various schemes and extra services to survive in the market.

In November 2021, these telecom operators hiked the prepaid tariff by 20% to 25% to increase their ARPU (Average Revenue Per Users). However, Vodafone Idea had been losing its subscribers to its rivals Airtel and Jio in the past few months.

As per the latest Telecom Authority Regulator of India (TRAI) data, Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Jio lost a whopping 9.3 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) lost 0.38 million subscribers and Bharti Airtel gained 0.71 million new mobile subscribers.

In terms of market share, Reliance Jio tops the telecom market with 35.49% followed by Bharti Airtel with 31.13%, Vodafone Idea with 23.15%, BSNL and MTNL with 9.95% and 0.28%, respectively.