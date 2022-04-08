STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Card-less cash withdrawal facility across all banks' ATM network soon: RBI

"In addition to enhancing ease of transactions, the absence of the need for physical card for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning," said das.

Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das revealed that RBI will soon make cardless cash withdrawal facility available at all banks ATMs using UPI facility.

“At present, the facility of cardless cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks. It is now proposed that cardless withdrawal facilities be made available across all banks and ATMs networks using UPI. In addition to enhancing the ease of transactions, the absence of the need for physical cards for such transactions would reduce fraud such as card skimming, card cloning etc,” said the RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das.

"In addition to enhancing ease of transactions, the absence of the need for physical card for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning, etc," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing bi-monthly monetary policy review.

It is proposed to enable customer authorisation through the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while settlement of such transactions would happen through the ATM networks, a statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies said. Separate instructions would be issued to NPCI, ATM networks and banks shortly, it said.

With regard to Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), he said, it is an interoperable platform for bill payments, which has seen an increase in the volume of bill payments and billers over the years.

To further facilitate greater penetration of bill payments through the BBPS and to encourage participation of a greater number of non-bank Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units in the BBPS, it is proposed to reduce the net worth requirement of such entities from Rs 100 crore to Rs 25 crore. The necessary amendment to regulations will be carried out shortly.

Users of BBPS enjoy benefits like standardised bill payment experience, centralised customer grievance redressal mechanism, prescribed customer convenience fee, etc.

BBPS is an interoperable platform for bill payments and the scope and coverage of BBPS extends to all categories of billers who raise recurring bills.

It is observed that there has not been a corresponding growth in the number of non-bank Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units (BBPOUs).

Observing that payment systems play a catalytic role in facilitating financial inclusion and promoting financial stability, the statement said, maintaining the safety and security of these systems is a key objective of RBI.

With greater adoption of digital payment modes, it is important to ensure that payment system infrastructures are not only efficient and effective but also resilient to conventional and emerging risks, specifically those relating to cyber security, it said.

"To ensure that our payment systems remain resilient to conventional and emerging risks, specifically those relating to cyber security, it is proposed to issue guidelines on Cyber Resilience and Payment Security Controls for Payment System Operators," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

