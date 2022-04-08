STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Ministry  releases Rs 7,183 crore revenue deficit grant to 14 states 

The grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the states post-devolution.

Published: 08th April 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Friday said it has released the first instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states.

The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

"The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has on Thursday released the 1st monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 States," the ministry said in a statement.

The commission had recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23, which will be released in 12 monthly instalments.

The grants are released to the states as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the states post-devolution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Ministry Revenue deficit Grant Finance Commission Expenditure
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp