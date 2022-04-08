Mercedes-Benz India posts 26 per cent rise in sales at 4,022 units in first quarter of 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mercedes-Benz India on Friday reported a 26 per cent jump in sales at 4,022 units in the first quarter of 2022, riding on robust demand for both its SUVs and sedans despite the challenges of semiconductor shortage, global supply chain disruptions, and rising input and logistics costs.

The company had sold 3,193 units in the January-March period of 2021, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. A highest ever order bank of over 4,000 units is leading to a positive outlook in the coming months, it added.

The E-Class long-wheelbase sedan remained the highest-selling model in the first quarter, while GLC was the highest selling SUV, followed by the GLA and GLE SUVs. The AMG and super-luxury car portfolio grew by 35 per cent in the first quarter, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said the Q1 sales lay a strong foundation for long-term recovery.

"This achievement becomes important in the context of continued intense headwinds like semiconductor shortage, global supply chain disruptions and rising input costs," he added.

Schwenk further said, "With the highest order bank in our history, we are confident of continuing this growth momentum in the coming months."

Regretting the delays in the deliveries to customers due to the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain, he said the company's top priority remains to deliver at the earliest and strive to reduce the waiting period significantly.

At present, the current waitlist of key completely knocked down (CKD) models such as A-Class Limousine, E-Class, S-Class and S-Class Maybach sedans range from 2 to 5 months. Similarly, for CKD SUV models such as GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS the waiting period ranges from 1 to 11 months, the company said.