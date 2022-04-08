STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI extends rationalised home loan norms till March 2023 

Recognising the importance of the housing sector and its multiplier effects, it has been decided to extend the applicability of these guidelines till March 31, 2023, the Governor said.

Published: 08th April 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

RBI (File Photo)

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Seeking to facilitate a higher credit flow of individual housing loans, the RBI on Friday extended the rationalised home loan norms by another year till March 31, 2023.

In October 2020, the Reserve Bank as a countercyclical measure to deal with the COVID situation had rationalised the risk weights by linking them only with Loan to Value (LTV) ratios for all new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022.

Unveiling the first bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the risk weights for individual housing loans were rationalised by linking them only with LTV ratios for all new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022.

Recognising the importance of the housing sector and its multiplier effects, it has been decided to extend the applicability of these guidelines till March 31, 2023, he said. "This will facilitate higher credit flow for individual housing loans," Das said.

Such loans will continue to attract a risk weight of 35 per cent where LTV is less than or equal to 80 per cent, and a risk weight of 50 per cent where LTV is more than 80 per cent but less than or equal to 90 per cent.

ALSO READ | RBI Governor hints at ending accommodative policy stance amid rising uncertainties

The requirement of standard asset provision of 0.25 per cent will also continue to apply to all such loans. Commenting on the RBI's decision, Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com, said that despite inflationary pressures increasing, the RBI MPC has continued with its supportive approach to the economy and maintained a status quo on key lending rates.

"By extending the applicability of LTV ratio till March 31, 2023, which will facilitate higher credit flow for individual housing loans, the RBI has recognised the importance of the housing sector and its multiplier effects on the economy," he said.

Agarwala further said sales numbers indicate that India's real estate sector is steadily marching towards more sustained recovery and support policies like these will help that further.

V Swaminathan, the CEO of Andromeda and Apnapaisa, said the extension of the rationalised risk weightage norms for individual home loans will boost participation in this sector. Housing sales have increased sharply during the last year after a major setback in 2020 when demand plunged by almost 50 per cent due to the COVID pandemic. Historical low-interest rate is also one of the major reasons driving the sale of residential properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Home loans Loan to Value RBI Governor
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp