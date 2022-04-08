STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI has changed its long-held policy by putting inflation ahead of growth: Shaktikanta Das

“For the last three years – since February 2019 – the RBI has given priority to growth over inflation. That has changed with this monetary policy,” the governor told the media

Published: 08th April 2022 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

Governor Shaktikanta Das in the post-monetary policy press briefing said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put inflation ahead of growth, changing its long-held monetary policy priority of growth over inflation.

“For the last three years – since February 2019 – the RBI has given priority to growth over inflation. That has changed with this monetary policy,” the governor told the media.

The governor said that the government is gradually moving away from an ultra-accommodative stance to an accommodative stance. To buttress his point, the governor cited the normalisation of the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) with the introduction of the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF).

ALSO READ: RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent

The SDF rate will be 25 bps below the policy rate (repo rate of 4%), and it will be applicable to overnight deposits at this stage. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate will continue to be 25 bps above the policy repo rate.

“Thus, the width of the LAF corridor is restored to the pre-pandemic configuration of 50 bps, symmetrically around the policy repo rate, which will be at the centre of the corridor,” explained the governor.

The RBI has raised the inflation estimate for the current financial year from 4.5% (announced in the February monetary policy) to 5.7% with first quarter inflation likely at 6.3%.

On whether the central bank is behind the curve as far as the rate hike is concerned, the RBI governor said this depends on who is drawing the curve.

“India’s monetary policy is compared with those of advanced economies. But advanced economies are still in the process of completely withdrawing their bond purchase programme, which we have already finished last year,” the governor said in defence of the RBI’s policy stance.

On policy rates, the governor said that the RBI is very watchful, and that it would carry out whatever action needs to be taken depending on the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, the RBI has reiterated that it is not developing any alternate rupee-rouble payment platform and that it will not do anything that goes against sanctions (on Russia).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das RBI
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp