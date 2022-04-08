STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonata Software appoints Samir Dhir as CEO

Samir Dhir served as CEO of Global Markets and Industries at Virtusa, where he managed the company's revenues of over USD 1.6 billion.

BENGALURU: IT digital services and solutions company Sonata Software on Thursday announced that Samir Dhir has been appointed as CEO of the company effective from April 8, 2022. Srikar Reddy will continue as Managing Director and will transition to Samir over the next 9 to 12 months.

The Board also announced that there would be continuity with  Srikar Reddy being elevated as Executive Vice Chairman once the transition is complete. Srikar will continue to support the leadership team on important organisational initiatives, the company said.

"We are excited to have Samir join us as CEO in this growth phase,” said Srikar Reddy.

“He  is a proven leader for scaling organisations, and we believe Samir will provide the leadership and vision required for the next phase of Sonata’s growth.”

In his last role, Samir served as CEO of Global Markets and Industries at Virtusa, where he managed the company's revenues of over USD 1.6 billion.

"I am delighted and honored to join Sonata at this exciting time for our employees, clients, and partners. Sonata has a great trajectory with strong partnerships and market momentum," said Samir Dhir. 

