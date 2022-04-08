Unacademy lays off 10% of its workforce

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Edtech unicorn Unacademy, which recently launched an experience centre- Unacademy Store, has laid off nearly 600 employees, almost 10% of its workforce. The SoftBank-backed start-up employs over 6,000 people, and this firing is said to be a cost-cutting measure.

Sources familiar with the development said nearly half of the employees fired were educators, and they were clueless about this sudden move. Recently, Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder, and CEO, of Unacademy Group said that they are on track to achieve profitability in its core business, which is its test preparation platform, in the next year.

“We are extremely bullish about our core test-prep business and in the growth of our Group companies Relevel, PrepLadder, and Graphy. Our test-prep business is growing over 50% YoY and our EBITDA percentage is also getting better,” said an Unacademy spokesperson.

Unacademy’s Relevel has witnessed unprecedented growth in the number of users and candidates placed. Currently, there are over 1.8 million registered users on the Relevel platform.

On the sudden lay-off, the spokesperson said, “Based on the outcome of several assessments, a small subset of employees, contractor, and Educator roles were re-evaluated due to role redundancy and performance, as is common for any organisation of our size and scale.”