One-time window to PSUs to surrender non-operational coal mines

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday informed that it has granted a one-time window to surrender non-operational coal mines without any penalty. The decision, taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs provides three months to the Central and State PSUs to surrender non-operational mines without penalty (forfeiture of bank guarantee) and without citing any reason.

“This may release several coal mines which the present Government PSU allottees are not in a position to develop or are disinterested and could be auctioned as per the present auction policy,” said the coal ministry in a statement. The ministry said post cancellation of coal blocks by the Supreme Court in 2014, to prevent immediate disruption of coal supplies to thermal power plants, the government has allotted many cancelled coal blocks to state and central PSUs on the allotment route.

The allocation route was expeditious and it was expected that the coal requirement of State GENCOs would be met from those blocks. Till December-2021, 45 mines out of 73 coal mines allotted PSUs, remained non-operational and the due date of commencement of mining operations in case of 19 coal mines has already passed. “Delays were due to reasons beyond the control of allottees, for example, law and order issues..,” said the ministry.