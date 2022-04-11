STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI comes with new guidelines to evaluate risk value of gold, gold-related instruments

Investment in commodities like gold by the mutual fund schemes will be assigned a risk score corresponding to the annualized volatility of the price.

Published: 11th April 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SEBI on Monday came out with a new framework for evaluating the risk level of commodities, gold and gold-related instruments, in which mutual funds are permitted to invest on a risk-o-meter.

In a circular, the markets regulator said it has been decided that investment in such commodities by the mutual fund schemes will be assigned a risk score corresponding to the annualized volatility of the price of such commodities.

The annualized volatility will be computed quarterly based on past 15 years' prices of benchmark index of a commodity and risk score for such commodity will be categorized in four levels ranging from "moderate" to "very high", SEBI said in a circular.

Annualized volatility of less than 10 per cent, 10-15 per cent, 15-20 per cent and more than 20 per cent, will have risk score of 3 (moderate), 4 (moderately high), 5 (high) and 6 (very high), respectively.

Explaining with an example, SEBI said if the price of gold has annualized volatility of 18 per cent based on the price of gold of the past 15 years, then gold and gold-related instruments will have a risk value of 5 (high) on risk-o-meter.

In October 2020, the regulator had said investment in gold and gold-related instruments by schemes will be valued at 4 from risk perspective.

This new framework will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp