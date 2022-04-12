STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gautam Adani’s wealth surges by $9 billion in 1 day

The gap between the two of India’s most powerful businessmen has widened in the past two weeks amidst a sharp rally in share prices of seven listed Adani firms.  

Published: 12th April 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File photo| AFP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Asia’s richest billionaire and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has taken over software tycoon Larry Ellison to become 6th wealthiest billionaire in the world as he added a whopping $9 billion to his personal fortune on Monday (April 11). Adani’s wealth now is also greater than Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin.  

According to Forbes Real Time billionaire Index, Adani’s fortune at the end of Monday’s trading session stood at $121.9 billion, which is $22 billion more than Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) Mukesh Ambani. The gap between the two of India’s most powerful businessmen has widened in the past two weeks amidst a sharp rally in share prices of seven listed Adani firms.  

Adani’s $9 billion on Monday came on the back of a 20% jump in share prices of Group’s most valuable company- Adani Green Energy. The stock closed the Monday’s session at Rs 2,788.70 on the BSE, which also pushed the renewable company to enter the list of top-10 most valued companies, in terms of market captialisation in the Indian stock exchanges.

Adani Green Energy’s m-cap at the end of Monday’s session stood at Rs 4.22 lakh crore, higher than telecom major Bharti Airtel. The stock of Adani Green has zoomed 29% in the past two trading days after UAE’s International Holding Company (IHC) announced investing $2 billion in three Adani firmsthrough preferential issue.

