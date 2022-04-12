STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of patent filings rises to 66,440 in FY22

India granted 30,074 patents in 2021-22 as compared to 5,978 in 2014-15.

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of patent filings increased from 42,763 in 2014-15 to 66,440 in 2021-22 due to steps taken by the government to strengthen the intellectual property rights (IPR) regime of the country, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

It also said India granted 30,074 patents in 2021-22 as compared to 5,978 in 2014-15.

There has also been a reduction in the time of patent examination from 72 months in 2016 to 5-23 months at present.

"For the first time in the last 11 years, the number of domestic patent filing has surpassed the number of international patent filing at Indian Patent (IP) office in January-March 2022 quarter," it said.

Of the total 19,796 patent applications filed, 10,706 were filed by Indian applicants and 9,090 by non-Indian applicants, it added.

The coordinated efforts by the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the IP office have led to increased awareness among all strata of the society, it said.

These efforts have, on one hand, led to increasing in the number of IPR filings and on the other hand, reduced the pendency of patent applications.

