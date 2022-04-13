STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets bounce back after 2-day slump; Sensex jumps nearly 350 points in early trade

Meanwhile, retail inflation soared to a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March, and remained above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level.

Published: 13th April 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after two days of decline, with the Sensex jumping nearly 350 points in early trade, amid a largely positive Asian markets and supported by buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Infosys.

The Sensex was trading 349.66 points higher at 58,926.03.

The Nifty gained 109.85 points to 17,640.15.

ALSO READ: Food prices push retail inflation to 17-month high

From the 30-share pack, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Reliance Industries, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, ITC and Infosys were among the prominent gainers.

In contrast, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Titan were the laggards.

In the previous trade, the Sensex declined 388.20 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 58,576.37.

The Nifty went lower by 144.65 points or 0.82 per cent to finish at 17,530.30.

Meanwhile, retail inflation soared to a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March, and remained above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level, while factory output grew just 1.7 per cent in February, according to official data released on Tuesday.

In Asia, markets were trading mostly higher, with Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo quoting in the green, while Shanghai was marginally lower in mid-session deals.

Stocks in the US ended marginally lower on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude gained marginally by 0.05 per cent to USD 104.69 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued to offload shares worth Rs 3,128.39 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Stock market Market Stocks Inflation Share market Equity indices
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp