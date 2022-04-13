STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slips 3 paise to settle at 76.18 against US Dollar

The US CPI report released on Tuesday showed that inflation in the United States rose to a four-decade high of 8.50 per cent in March.

Published: 13th April 2022 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image of money for representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined 3 paise to close at 76.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking the strength of the greenback in the overseas market and weak domestic macroeconomic data.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 76.15 against the American currency, then slipped further to 76.26. It finally settled at 76.18, down 3 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee fell 24 paise to end at 76.15.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 100.42.

"The US Dollar index broke above the USD 100 mark (a level that was last seen in May, 2020) post the CPI data release yesterday," according to Emkay Global Financial Services.

The US CPI report released on Tuesday showed that inflation in the United States rose to a four-decade high of 8.50 per cent in March.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.46 per cent to USD 105.12 per barrel.

On the geopolitical front, Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine had reached a dead end.

Reports suggested that Russian oil and gas condensate production fell to 2020 lows, which triggered a strong bounce in Brent crude oil prices and in-turn hurt the rupee, Emkay Global Financial Services said.

"Moving ahead, the Rupee needs to strengthen below 75.80 to see a re-test of 75.40 areas again, else the weakness will extend towards 76.45 levels," it added.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 237.44 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 58,338.93, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent to 17,475.65.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation soared to a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March, continuing to remain above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level, while factory output grew just 1.7 per cent in February, as per official data.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,128.39 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee USD
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp