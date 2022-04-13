STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TCS’ new structure to double down on customer intimacy

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has rolled out a new operating structure to double down on its customer intimacy. 

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

“The engagement with our customers is very strongly curated to the stage of their journey with us, and so we are able to appropriately position TCS across the full spectrum of customer engagement journey,” Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS said during  the post earnings press conference.

It is also making additional investment on talent. The company has won the highest-ever order book- $11.3 billion in the fourth quarter, and it posted a 7% increase in its net profit at `9,926 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. Its growth was mainly led by North America, which grew 18.7% and among emerging markets, Latin America grew 20.6%.

Gopinathan said, “Life Sciences and healthcare (19.2%) has been one of our most steady and fast-growing sectors.” The company employs around 5,000 people in eastern Europe. Since migration is taking place there, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of TCS said,

“They’re all looking for jobs. One of the things that we can do and be meaningful to the communities there is to see whether there are opportunities that we can bring in and increase our local hirings and create jobs locally in that part of the world.”

The IT firm said that it is confident of the 25X25 model. This model will require no more than 25% of associates to work from an office at any given point in time, and they need not spend more than 25% of their time in the office. 

At present, 95% of the company’s workforce are working from home, it is hopeful of seeing 20% of its workforce back to office soon. It has over 5,90,000 employees.

