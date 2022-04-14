Finance Minister reviews National Monetisation Pipeline, scheme crosses target

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did a review of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) with top officials of the Finance Ministry and NITI Ayog in the North block on Wednesday.

“A comprehensive review of National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) was undertaken by FM Sitharaman today. NMP has shown remarkable progress during its 1st year of implementation by crossing the target of Rs 88000 Cr set for FY 21-22,” Kant tweeted.

The government has completed transactions worth Rs 96,000 crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced NMP in August last year. Under the scheme government expects to collect Rs 6 lakh crore by leasing public assets in different sectors.