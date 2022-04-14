STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finance Minister reviews National Monetisation Pipeline, scheme crosses target

Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman did a review of National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) with top officials of the Finace Ministry and NITI Ayog in North block on Wednesday.

Published: 14th April 2022

A review of National Monetisation Pipeline was undertaken by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Twitter,@amitabhk87)

By Express News Service

NMP has shown remarkable progress during its first year of rollout, crossing the target, set at  Rs 88,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22, Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer of Niti Aayog tweeted. 

The government has completed transactions worth Rs 96,000 crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced NMP in August last year. Under the scheme  government expects to collect  Rs 6 lakh crore by leasing public assets in different sectors.

