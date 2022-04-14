STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MSME federation cautions members on relationship with Kotak Mahindra Bank

The Federation alleges harassment of MSME borrowers who intend to switch to other banks, raising exorbitant demands for foreclosure charges, not releasing securities nor issuing clearances etc.

Published: 14th April 2022 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Federation of Indian Micro And Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has cautioned its members who are either existing customers of or those  who want to switch to or from Kotak Mahindra Bank that a relationship with the bank comes with "hidden costs."

"Often a relationship with Kotak is seen to come with hidden costs, higher interest rates, excessive forex commissions, overcharging for routine services and poor service delivery," the Federation's advisory to its members' claims. The claims have been denied by the bank. 

The Federation alleges harassment of  MSME borrowers who intend to switch to other banks, raising exorbitant demands for foreclosure charges ranging from 2 to 4% of the sanctioned limits from MSME customers who wish to exit Kotak, not releasing securities nor issuing no-dues clearances, etc. 

"...members are urged to protect their interests with the help of expert legal assistance to fully understand the risks that may arise in dealing Kotak," the advisory adds. 

However, a Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson denied all the allegations. 

“The Federation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ (FISME) letter, that you have shared over email, makes unfounded allegations against our bank, "  said Rohit Rao, Spokesperson, Kotak Mahindra Bank. "FISME has concealed and misrepresented vital facts. We vehemently deny each and every allegation. Kotak Mahindra Bank never indulges in practices that are either against banking norms or are immoral or illegal. The bank serves numerous MSME customers across India and has always endeavoured to provide high-quality service to its esteemed customers."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME MSME Kotak Kotak Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp