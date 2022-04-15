STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bike taxi startup Rapido raises $180 million in round led by Swiggy

The round also saw participation from TVS Motor Company, along with existing investors Westbridge, Shell Ventures and Nexus Ventures

Published: 15th April 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

Rapido has over 1.5 million captains (driver-partners) (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bike taxi platform Rapido has raised $180 million in a Series D round led by new investor -- food delivery giant Swiggy.

The round also saw participation from TVS Motor Company, along with existing investors Westbridge, Shell Ventures and Nexus Ventures.

The funds will be used to increase overall supply to create an enhanced consumer experience across a larger audience base in metros and tier 1, 2, and 3 cities and ensure a seamless last-mile connectivity, Rapido said.

Also, the amount will be leveraged to bolster Rapido’s technology, amplify and strengthen its teams across diverse sets of capabilities.

The bike taxi platform will be investing the funds in all its three categories -- bike-taxi, auto and delivery -- to enhance its captain (driver-partners) earnings, and improve customer experience in over 100 cities the company operates in.

“We hold a lot of respect for the resilience Rapido has displayed in transforming the mobility and logistics space in India,” said Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO of Swiggy.

Both Swiggy and Rapido are already working together, and it is said that this investment facilitates closer alignment to leverage the synergies between the platforms.

"We hope to accelerate our pace of becoming a household name as we increase our geographies and services, on the backbone of our robust, global-standard technology," Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido said.

Rapido has been recording accumulative growth, and has raised $130 million in the past from various investors. With over 25 million customers and over 1.5 million captains, the startup has grown more than 2.5x from pre-pandemic levels.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “By partnering with like-minded companies we believe there is an opportunity to play a greater role."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapido Swiggy
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp