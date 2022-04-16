STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blue Star to start its new Sri City plant in Oct-Nov

B Thiagarajan, MD of Blue Star, told TNIE that the Sri City plant of the company would manufacture 1.2 mn units of room air conditioners. 

Published: 16th April 2022

B Thiagarajan, joint managing director, Blue Star India. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After commissioning its new manufacturing facility at Wada, Maharashtra, air conditioning and commercial refrigeration maker Blue Star will unveil another manufacturing unit in Sri City, Tamil Nadu, in Oct-Nov this year.

B Thiagarajan, MD of Blue Star, told TNIE that the Sri City plant of the company would manufacture 1.2 mn units of room air conditioners. “The plant would reach its full capacity in three phases of 4 lakh units each. We are also applying for PLI (Production-linked Incentive) scheme for the Sri City plant,” Said Thigarajan. The new plant will be eligible for a concessional rate of income tax of 15%, the MD told TNIE. The government taxes new plants -- registered on or after October 1, 2019, and commencing manufacturing on or before March 31, 2024 – at a concessional rate of 15% against 22% normal rate.

Blue Star recently unveiled its facility at Wada, to cater to the production of the Company’s Commercial Refrigeration products and solutions, in particular deep freezers and water coolers. Built with a capex of around Rs 130 cr, this facility is constructed on a built-up area of around 19,300 sq m, and has the capacity to produce around 2,00,000 deep freezers and 1,00,000 storage water coolers per annum.

