STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jet fuel prices increase marginally by 0.2 per cent, rates at record high of Rs 1.13 lakhs per kl

While jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, petrol and diesel rates are revised daily based on equivalent rates in the international market.

Published: 16th April 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jet fuel prices on Saturday were hiked by a marginal 0.2 per cent -- the eighth straight increase this year -- to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) -- the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly -- was hiked by Rs 277.5 per kilolitre, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 1,13,202.33 per kl (Rs 113.2 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 10th straight day after rising by a record Rs 10 per litre each. While jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, petrol and diesel rates are revised daily based on equivalent rates in the international market.

The increase in ATF price comes on back of the steepest ever hike of 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per kl) effected on March 16 and a 2 per cent (Rs 2,258.54 per kl) increase on April 1. ATF in Mumbai now costs Rs 111,981.99 per kl, while it is priced at Rs 117,753.60 in Kolkata and Rs 116.933.49 in Chennai.

Fuel rates have been increased in India because energy prices globally have risen on back of supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand returning after being hit by the pandemic. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs. ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In eight hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by Rs 39,180.42 or almost 50 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet fuel prices Aviation turbine fuel Petrol prices fuel price ATF prices
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp