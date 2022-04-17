STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministry of Steel supports lifting of ban on iron ore export in Karnataka

The Union Steel Ministry's response comes on a petition filed in 2009 complaining of illegal and indiscriminate mining in the State of Karnataka.

Published: 17th April 2022 11:14 PM

Image of stacked iron ore used for representational purpose.

Image of stacked iron ore used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Steel has supported before the Supreme Court that the ban on export of iron ore mined in Karnataka should be lifted. The Supreme Court on April 11 had sought the Ministry of Steel's stand on the lifting of the ban on the export of iron ore in the state.

It has said that the top court may consider vacating the order for district level caps on iron ore mining imposed on the production of iron ore from the districts of Bellary, Chitradurga and Tumkur in order to ensure availability of proportionate iron ore.

It has further said the mines in the state of Karnataka should be given 'equality of treatment' with the mines in other parts of the country so that it would permit  inter-state trade ( which at present is not operational) of iron ore mined in the State of Karnataka. Also, the export to other countries may take place in accordance with the extant policy of the government, it has said.

It was added that the 2022 April report by the court appointed Central empowered committee (CEC) has said that the mining scenario has improved since 2018.

The Steel Ministry has said the country produces 120 million tonnes of steel annually which requires more than 192 million tonnes of iron ore. It added that the per capita consumption of steel in the country is also one of the lowest in the world.

"In order to rectify environmental damage and move towards circular economy, consumption of steel in the country needs to increase exponentially so that major portion of steel is produced using scrap, for which the production of steel needs to increase in near future, which hinges on availability of proportionate iron ore," the Ministry said in its written response to the apex court.

The Ministry of Mines has already supported the lifting of the ban. It had informed the top court that the situation has improved since the ban was imposed in the state due to illegal mining and encroachment of forest land. The improvement is manifest from various SC-appointed Central empowered committee (CEC) reports, it had said. 

The next date of hearing in the top court is May 5.

