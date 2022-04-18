Telecos, enterprises fight over Trai’s private network plans

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The latest recommendations of telecom regulator (Trai) on 5G modalities have become a bone of contention between the Indian telecom operators and Indian enterprises. Trai in its recommendations on 5G spectrum auction suggested the Department of Telecom (DoT) should allow Indian enterprises to build its private 5G networks. It also gave options to the Indian enterprises to obtain the spectrum directly from the government and establish a captive network. This means, these big enterprises need not bid in the upcoming 5G spectrum.

However, the recommendations of the telecom regulator haven’t gone down well with the Telecom Service Provider (TSP) in India as they fear it may eat into their business and they would be provided spectrum on administration basis.

What Trai recommended

The telecom Regulatory Authority of India on 11 April recommended earmarking some spectrum for private captive networks. Under this option, spectrum assigned to enterprises is utilised within a limited geographic area.

The regulator gave examples of Germany, Finland, UK, France, Sweden, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, Czech Republic, Japan and Taiwan, which have earmarked spectrum for local use.

“The method of allocation of spectrum for captive use is administrative in these cases, whereby interested parties directly apply for licenses to the national regulator,” said Trai.

Trai has also given choice to enterprises that they may either establish an independent isolated private network in their premises using spectrum from telecom service providers or obtain the spectrum directly from the government and establish their own isolated networks.

Where is the problem?

Currently, private enterprises are dependent on the telecom service providers or broadband service providers for any kind of network services. If DoT accepts these recommendations, big enterprises will no longer be dependent on telcos and can use their own network. But the telecom operators’ claim that by allowing private networks for enterprises, Trai is altering the industry dynamics.

“Telecom Service Providers have, and going forward, will invest lakhs of crore rupees in network rollouts. Enterprise services constitute 30-40% of the industry’s overall revenues. Private networks once again disincentivizes the telecom industry to invest in networks and continue paying high levies and taxes,” said Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI), an association that represents all the three private telcos -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited.

Private enterprises, however, have welcomed the recommendations. “Trai’s comprehensive recommendations are balanced and practical, and address the interests of the TSPs, the enterprises, as well as the public, since more private networks would lead to more employment opportunities and business, and in turn, translate into greater economic output and benefits,” said Broadband India Forum (BIF), an independent Think-Tank and Policy Forum for Digital Communications in the country. TV Ramachandran, president of BIF, says: “We can ill-afford to stay behind the rest of the world, and this is an opportunity for India to catch up on 5G through private networks.”