L&T Infotech's quarterly profit jumps 17% to Rs 637.5 crore 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT company Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Tuesday reported a 16.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 637.5 crore in the quarter ended March.

The company had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 545.2 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue from operations increased by 31.57 per cent to Rs 4,301.6 crore during the reported quarter.

The same stood at Rs 3,269.4 crore in the year-ago period. For the year ended March 31, 2022, L&T Infotech recorded an 18.63 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 2,296.8 crore.

In the year-ago period, it was at Rs 1,936.1 crore. The company's annual income from operations grew 26.66 per cent to Rs 15,668.7 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 12,369.8 crore in 2020-21.