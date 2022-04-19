STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

L&T Infotech's quarterly profit jumps 17% to Rs 637.5 crore 

The company had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 545.2 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue from operations increased by 31.57 per cent to Rs 4,301.6 crore during the reported quarter.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

revenue growth, earning estimate

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT company Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Tuesday reported a 16.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 637.5 crore in the quarter ended March.

The company had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 545.2 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue from operations increased by 31.57 per cent to Rs 4,301.6 crore during the reported quarter.

The same stood at Rs 3,269.4 crore in the year-ago period. For the year ended March 31, 2022, L&T Infotech recorded an 18.63 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 2,296.8 crore.

In the year-ago period, it was at Rs 1,936.1 crore. The company's annual income from operations grew 26.66 per cent to Rs 15,668.7 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 12,369.8 crore in 2020-21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Larsen & Toubro Infotech L&T Profit
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp