Sensex up by 269 points, Equity indices open in green

At 9:16 am, the Sensex was up 269.23 points or 0.47 per cent at 57435.97, and the Nifty was up 92.80 points or 0.54 per cent at 17266.50.

Published: 19th April 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Images used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday with the Nifty above 17,250 amid positive Asian markets.

Coal India, Eicher Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, JSW Steel and Hero MotoCorp were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India.

