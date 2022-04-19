Wipro appoints Satya Easwaran as India head

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Satya Easwaran as the Country Head for India. Wipro said in a regulatory filing that Easwaran will be in charge of strengthening Wipro’s business in India across segments through strategic consulting, transformation and modernisation engagements.

He will help clients leverage Wipro’s capabilities and investments in cloud, digital, engineering R&D, data/analytics and cybersecurity. “India is a strategic market for Wipro. Satya’s rich international experience in delivering high value consulting services, and his track record of building successful sales and leadership teams will help strengthen Wipro’s positioning as a trusted partner for Indian clients,” said Anis Chenchah, CEO of APMEA and member of the Wipro Executive Board.

Prior to joining Wipro, Easwaran was the head of business consulting and telecom, Media & technology sector leader at KPMG India.