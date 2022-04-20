STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India should aspire to become high-income country by 2047: NITI Aayog CEO

"Our per capita income is approximately USD 2,000. India is a lower middle income country. If India won't grow at higher rate then it will be caught in low income growth scenario," he said.

Published: 20th April 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India should aspire to become a high-income country by 2047 and this would need sustained economic growth year after year, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday.

Kant further said that India will grow if the country can use power of its private sector. "Our per capita income is approximately USD 2,000. India is a lower middle income country."

"Our aspiration should be to become a high-income country by 2047 and this would need sustained growth year after year," he said at an event here. Kant pointed out that in 1947, per capita income of South Korea, China and India were more or less equal. Seventy-five years later South Korea's per capita income is 7 times of India," he added.

Noting that China and South Korea recorded 10 per cent growth year after year, Kant said, "If India won't grow at higher rate then it will be caught in low income growth scenario."

The NITI Aayog CEO lamented that bureaucrats have made it difficult for businesses to grow.

"We have build rules and regulations which have killed entrepreneurship," he said, adding that bureaucrats should learn the art of restructuring public-private partnership projects, de-risk projects and ensure more participation from private sector.

