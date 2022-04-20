STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets bounce back after 5-day rout; Sensex jumps 574 points

A largely positive trend in global equities also helped the benchmarks get back on their feet.

Published: 20th April 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions, with the Sensex climbing 574.35 points, helped by buying in Reliance Industries and recovery in Infosys, TCS and HDFC twins.

A largely positive trend in global equities also helped the benchmarks get back on their feet. Halting its five-day fall, the BSE Sensex jumped 574.35 points or 1.02 per cent to finish at 57,037.50.

During the day, the index rallied 753.36 points or 1.33 per cent to 57,216.51. The NSE Nifty surged 177.90 points or 1.05 per cent to 17,136.55.

"With support from recovery in beaten-down HDFC stocks and the IT sector, the market countered yesterday's selloff. Foreign investors are pumping out funds in large quantities while support from DIIs is helping the market to partially balance the pressure," according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, TCS, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Dr Reddy's were among the major gainers.

In contrast, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and ITC were among the prominent laggards. Both the benchmark indices had closed in the red for the fifth straight session on Tuesday.

Sensex had lost a hefty 2,984.03 points in five sessions, while the Nifty shed 825.70 points. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai settled lower, while Tokyo ended with gains.

Markets in Europe were trading higher in the afternoon session. Stocks in the US had ended significantly higher on Tuesday. International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.89 per cent to USD 108.2 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 5,871.69 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Stocks NSE BSE
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp