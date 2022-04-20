Reliance Jio loses 3.66 million subscribers in February

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-led-Reliance Jio continued to lose its subscribers for the third month in a row as it lost nearly 3.6 million users in February 2022. However, as per the Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) latest data, the company has improved its active users base to 94.1% in the month. The figure for active subscribers stood at 78% seven months ago. It means the telco has been de-recognising inactive users that have resulted in this positive trend.

As expected, Vodafone Idea also lost 1.52 million subscribers while Bharti Airtel gained 1.59 million new subscribers in February. Overall, total wireless subscribers in the country decreased from 1,145.24 million at the end of January-22 to 1,141.53 million at the end of February-22, registering a monthly decline rate of 0.32%.

All the three private telecom operators- Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel hiked their prepaid tariff by 20% in November 2021. Since then, Jio has been losing subscribers. However, the company said its repurposing its customer retention efforts aimed to improve the quality of base and to reduce its costs. The telcos are continued to improve their active subscribers base.

Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion 98.08% of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) as against its total wireless subscribers (HLR) on the date of peak VLR in the month of February-22 and MTNL has the minimum proportion of VLR 19.21% of its HLR during the same period.