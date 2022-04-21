DoT may not further cut 5G spectrum reserve price

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is likely to accept the recommendation of Trai on 5G spectrum pricing, and will not further reduce the reserve price as requested by the telecom service providers.

An official said the lowering the base price of 5G spectrum is not in the purview of DoT but with the cabinet. “I don’t think the Department of Telecommunication will entertain the demand of telecom operators to further cut the base price. It is likely to accept the Trai’s recommendation on pricing. Then it will go to the cabinet for final approval. It is up to them if they want to reduce it or not,” said the official.

Telecom sector regulator Trai on April 11 came up with its recommendations for 5G spectrum auction, in which it recommended DoT to auction airwaves in all existing bands — 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and new slots of 600 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz and 24.25-28.5 GHz. It also suggested cutting the base price of 5G spectrum by 40%.

The industry has expressed its disappointment at Trai recommendations on pricing. They said the rates are still the highest in the world. The Cellular Operator Association of India, which represents - Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel - said Trai has recommended 35-40% cut in prices against their demand of 90% lower rates. The government is planning to roll out the services by August 15 ,2022.