Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail

Published: 21st April 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ford. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DETROIT:  Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the US because the windshield wipers can break and fail.

The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022.

Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the US. The company says in documents posted Thursday by US safety regulators that the teeth on the wipers aren't the right height. That can cause the wiper arms to become stripped. Documents say malfunctioning wiper arms can reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 23.

Ford Motor Co. says that as of Feb. 25 it had 754 reports of malfunctioning wiper arms. Some of the trucks were built with higher-torque wiper motors due to the global shortage of computer chips

