STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government may take fresh look at BPCL privatisation 

The government invited Expression of Interest from bidders in March 2020 for selling BPCL and by November 2020 at least 3 bids had come in.

Published: 21st April 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

BPCL (Photo | EPS)

BPCL (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government may take a fresh look at BPCL privatisation, including revising the terms of sale, an official said.

"We need to go back to the drawing board on BPCL. There are issues in terms of consortium formation, geopolitical situation and energy transition aspects," an official said.

The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL for which three expressions of interest (EoIs), including one from billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group, have been received. Financial bids are yet to be invited.

The official said the transition towards green and renewable fuel has made privatisation difficult in existing terms. "The total stake that may be offered to potential buyers too needs a rethinking in current conditions and easing of terms to help investors in forming a consortium," the official said.

An email sent to the Finance Ministry seeking comments on the story did not elicit a response. At the current market price, the 52.98 per cent stake is valued at about Rs 45,000 crore.

The government invited Expression of Interest from bidders in March 2020 for selling BPCL and by November 2020 at least 3 bids had come in.

The three bidders -- Vedanta, private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas -- were thereafter allowed physical inspection of assets such as refineries and depots as part of the due diligence process.

The government was to seek financial bids once bidders completed due diligence and the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement were finalised.

The government has pegged disinvestment receipts at Rs 65,000 crore in the current fiscal, up from Rs 13,531 crore mopped up last fiscal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BPCL privatisation STAKE government Vedanta group bids Renewable Fuel green Think Gas refineries
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp